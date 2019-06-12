Police to probe gay sex video purportedly featuring minister, deputy IGP confirms

Mazlan said a police report was launched yesterday. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, June 12 — The police will be conducting an investigation into the case of a video clip that is allegedly linked to a minister, said Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Mazlan Mansor.

Declining to reveal further details, Mazlan said a police report was launched on it yesterday.

“We are investigating the authenticity of the video clip,” he told Bernama.

Media reports today published allegations by an individual regarding a sex video purporting to implicate Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

Mohamed Azmin in a statement issued also today had categorically denied the accusation, calling it a vicious libel on him.

He said that he had instructed his lawyers to take appropriate legal action against the individual who made these abominable allegations as well as against other perpetrators. — Bernama