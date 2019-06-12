Former ministry lawyer to stay in Adib inquest as family’s rep, sees bid to disrupt proceedings

Lawyer Syazlin Mansor speaks to reporters in Wisma MPM, June 12, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, June 12— Lawyer Syazlin Mansor said today that she will continue representing the family of the late Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim in the inquest into the firefighter’s death.

The lawyer, whom the Attorney-General told to withdraw from representing the Fire & Rescue Department and the Housing and Local Government Ministry in the inquest, also questioned why her appointment was disputed only when she brought in an expert witness who testified that Adib had been assaulted.

“The chronology of events that happened, in my opinion, clearly shows attempts to disturb the proceedings of the inquest, especially in relation to the testimony by expert witness Prof Dr Shahrom (Abd Wahid),” Syazlin told a press conference here organised by the Muslim Lawyers Association Malaysia.

MORE TO COME