PM: Putrajaya must do more for ease of business in Malaysia

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks to the press after chairing the third Economic Action Council meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office in Putrajaya June 11, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, June 11 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad admitted today that doing business in the country remains tough and said his government must work harder to reduce administrative barriers.

Citing the construction sector as an example, he noted that developers must sometimes undergo up to sixty processes to get a particular project fully approved.

“When we evaluate even when we have a one-stop centre, doing business is still very much difficult,” he told the press after chairing the third Economic Action Council meeting here.

The issue was among the two matters deliberated by the high-powered council that Dr Mahathir formed to spur the economy, following complaints that the economy stagnated after Pakatan Harapan took power last year.

Dr Mahathir said the Chief Secretary has been instructed to identify and formulate solutions to ease the business process.

