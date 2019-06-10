Transport Ministry also unaware of new Penang international airport bids

An aeroplane takes off from the Penang International Airport, November 28, 2018. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 — The Transport Ministry said it has no knowledge of two rival bids for new international airports in Penang.

Earlier, Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow also said his administration was unaware of the two purported bids that were reported by The Star today.

The report quoted a source as saying that one of the two firms has already submitted its proposal for an international airport in Seberang Perai to the government.

“The Transport Ministry have not been notified of these plans, not involved in any discussions regarding it and have not received any recommendation letters for the construction of the two airports,” the ministry said in a statement.

It pointed out that it was the legal authority for such facilities based on the Civil Aviation Act 1969.

It then stressed that it was proceeding with the expansion of the Penang International Airport in Bayan Lepas.

Citing sources, The Star reported of rival bids for a North Malaysia International Airport (NMIA) and Northern Region International Airport (NORIA) that are both set to be in Penang.

NMIA is proposed at a 650ha site near the border shared by Kedah, Penang and Perak while NORIA entails reclaiming 5,000ha off the coast of south Seberang Prai.

The Star concluded in its report that the proposals, if approved, would spell the end for the existing Penang International Airport.