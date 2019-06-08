Cops: 176 road fatalities since start of Ops Selamat 15

Traffic is seen along the North-South Expressway June 8, 2019, as viewed from the Sungai Buloh R&R. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, June 8 — Up till Day #10 of Ops Selamat 15, which was launched on May 29 in conjunction with Hari Raya, 176 road deaths and 23,263 vehicles involved in crashes were recorded, said Royal Malaysia Police corporate communications chief, Datuk Asmawati Ahmad, in a statement today.

“(Till June 7) the rise in numbers showed four fatalities occurred in Kuala Lumpur, three in Perak with two each in Selangor and Sabah. Penang, Johor, Pahang, Terengganu, Kelantan and Sarawak recorded one each,” she added.

Selangor had the highest number of accidents at 4,403 followed by 2,511 in Johor, 2,033 in Kuala Lumpur and 1,356 in Perak.

Some 2,902 traffic offences exercises were conducted with 217,683 summons issued.

There were also 441 break-ins recorded around the country in the 10-day period.

Until June 12, Ops Selamat 15 will be zeroing in on six traffic offences like driving in the emergency lane, overtaking at a double line and using a mobile phone while driving. — Bernama