Baby sun bear in Desa Pandan condo now safe, Perhilitan holding singer for probe (VIDEO)

A sun bear cub was spotted in a unit at the Desa Pandan condominium in Kuala Lumpur. ― Picture via Facebook/Choong Jee Yann

KUALA LUMPUR, June 8 ― The Wildlife and National Parks Department (Perhilitan) has detained a 27-year-old woman for keeping a sun bear cub, a protected animal under the law, in her Desa Pandan condominium here.

National news agency Bernama cited Perhilitan director-general Datuk Abdul Kadir Abu Hashim as confirming the woman’s detention at 8pm yesterday, saying it was to facilitate investigations into the case under the Wildlife Conservation Act 2010, also known as Act 716.

“The woman did not present any document for ownership of that bear,” he was quoted saying.

The report did not indicate if the woman, said to be a singer, would be charged.

The sun bear is a totally protected species in the peninsula and Sabah, and protected species in Sarawak. It is an offence for anyone to keep, let alone trade or own any body parts of the sun bear.

The bear cub has been estimated to be about six months old and is now in Perhilitan’s custody, The Star reported Abdul Kadir saying in a report yesterday.

The cub was rescued from the Sentrio Suites Condominium in Desa Pandan by Perhilitan staff after several residents heard the animal’s cries and spotted it poking its head out of the unit window and contacted the department.

Pictures and a video capturing the sun bear cub in the condo and its rescue quickly circulated through social media.