Syabas says KL water supply at 89pc after trash clogged up filters at Kuala Langat plant

Syabas had late last night warned of water supply cuts in Hulu Langat, Kuala Lumpur and Petaling due to the accumulation of garbage brought by heavy rains at the treatment plant. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 — Tap water supply most areas in the Klang Valley, namely Kuala Lumpur, Hulu Langat and Petaling is expected to be fully restored soon after an unexpected disruption due to a massive garbage clog at the Sungai Langat Water Treatment Plant yesterday.

Syarikat Bekalan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Syabas) head of customer relations and communications Abdul Raof Ahmad said the plant’s raw water treatment process has resumed operations and the treated water to its distribution reservoir is back to normal today.

He said water supply to Kuala Lumpur is at 89 per cent while supply is still partial to three other areas namely Pandan Prima, parts of Taman U-Thant and Taman Tenaga as at noon.

“Whereas, Petaling recorded a 100 per cent restoration rate and Hulu Langat a 65 per cent restoration rate,” Abdul Raof said.

He added that water tankers have been sent out to the impacted areas still facing cuts.

Syabas had late last night warned of water supply cuts in Hulu Langat, Kuala Lumpur and Petaling due to the accumulation of garbage brought by heavy rains at the treatment plant.

The company explained that production of treated water in the plant had slowed after the accumulation of rubbish at the intake caused the mechanical filtration equipment to clog and trip, brought by heavy rain upstream.

The Klang Valley has seen heavy rains on a near daily basis in the past few weeks.