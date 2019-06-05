Johor government says MACC welcome to probe state’s GLCs

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal (left) is greeted by visitors during his Hari Raya open house in Saujana, Johor Baru. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, June 5 — The Johor government would fully cooperate with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) if it investigates the state's government-linked companies (GLC), said Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal.

He also said his administration would not seek to influence the agency if such a complaint arose.

“We will cooperate with the MACC and the agency is free to investigate any allegations involving the state’s GLCs,” said Dr Sahruddin when met at the Johor MB’s Hari Raya open house at his official residence in Saujana here today.

It is learnt that a Johor GLC was under MACC investigation over the purchase of land and housing.

In November last year, it was reported that the Johor government will undertake a forensic audit of all its GLCs to determine the reasons for some of their debt and redundancies.

Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar is greeted by the state exco upon his arrival at the Johor mentri besar’s Hari Raya open house in Saujana, Johor Baru. — Picture by Ben Tan

On a separate matter, Dr Sahruddin said the Johor government will soon make a decision regarding the land compensation on the original Orang Asli village in Stulang Laut that has since been relocated to Kampung Kuala Masai in Pasir Gudang.

He said the state government has consulted with the state legal advisor and will meet to deliberate the matter in a week or two.

“We will consider looking for a better solution,” said Dr Sahruddin.

On Monday, the High Court here gave leave for 51 Orang Asli from Kampung Kuala Masai to seek a judicial review after failing to receive compensation on their land in Stulang Laut since 2010.

Earlier, more than 4,000 well-wishers visited the MB’s open house that was open at 9am.

Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar was among the guests of honour present.