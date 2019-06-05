Girl, 8, dies in Johor accident

Fire and Rescue personnel try to remove the victim who was caught in a Perodua Myvi thrown into the ditch at Jalan Sungai Ambat near Jemaluang, Mersing June 5, 2019. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BAHRU, June 5 — An eight-year-old girl lost her life in a car accident at Sungai Ambat, Jalan Jemaluang, Mersing near here early Raya morning.

Marisa Az Zahra Mazlan was in a Perodua Myvi with four other family members in the 7.30 incident. She died at the scene, according to Mersing police chief Supt Cyril Edward Nuing.

He said the victim's parents and two siblings who were in the car sustained minor injuries.

"The family was believed to be heading to Felda Tenggaroh from Penang when the victim's father lost control of the vehicle and skidded at a road shoulder,” he said. — Bernama