New MACC chief Latheefa says quit PKR yesterday

Latheefa had previously served as an elected member of PKR’s central leadership council from 2003 to 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, June 4 — Newly-appointed Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Latheefa Koya said she resigned from PKR yesterday.

Lembah Pantai MP Fahmi Fadzil from PKR had reportedly said Latheefa should resign from their party because the MACC head should be politically neutral.

“Thanks for the advice. But I have already sent in my resignation with immediate effect as an ordinary member of PKR yesterday, upon being told of my impending appointment as MACC chief,” Latheefa tweeted in response to Fahmi.

The human rights activist had previously served as an elected member of PKR’s central leadership council from 2003 to 2018.

Thanks for the advice. But I have already sent in my resignation with immediate effect as an ordinary member of PKR yesterday, upon being told of my impending appointment as Macc chief https://t.co/MjAqaSzqG7 — Latheefa Koya (@LatheefaKoya) June 4, 2019

MORE TO COME