Kelantan’s Sultan Muhammad V welcomes baby boy

KUALA LUMPUR, June 4 — Kelantan ruler Sultan Muhammad V and his Russian wife Oksana Voevodina have announced the birth of their first child, a boy, after a difficult pregnancy.

The child, born on May 21 and named Tengku Ismail Leon Petra Tengku Muhammad V Faris Petra, was announced by Voevodina on her newly-created Instagram account under the name Rihana Oksana Petra, which she assumed after their marriage six months ago last November 22.

Voevodina posted earlier today a picture of a pair of baby feet and wrote:

“21 May 2019 - the Day, when my life was divided into "before" and "after". Everything that I was told about the changes occurring with a woman after the birth of a baby is true.

“This love is special. These feelings are completely new. I am greatful [sic] to Allah and my husband for our son.

“Now there are three of us. Thank you for choosing our family, Tengku Ismail Leon Petra Bin Tengku Muhammad V Faris Petra.” she said.

In another posting, the former Russian beauty queen said she was also grateful for the safe outcome of her pregnancy.

“It was the most important and, at the same time, the most difficult period in my life. The last three months of pregnancy I spent in hospitals, staying in bed with droppers in my both hands. I had too many difficulties with pregnancy.

“The support of my closest people and my love for my son and Faith in the best helped me in that not simple time. Alhamdulillah for the safe outcome of pregnancy,” read the caption on a photograph of her holding her pregnant belly.

Both postings were accompanied by the same texts in the Russian language.

Voevodina, 25, married Sultan Muhammad V, 49, in a surprise Moscow wedding ceremony last November.

Sultan Muhammad V then stepped down as Yang di-Pertuan Agong on January 6, just two years and 24 days into his five-year term after photos of their wedding went viral.