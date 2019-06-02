Kadir Jasin: Rumours could hurt efforts to capture Jho Low

Low is portrayed as a central figure in the global 1MDB scandal and has been charged in Malaysia and elsewhere over related offences.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 2 — Speculation about fugitive financier Low Taek Jho may compromise genuine efforts to secure his arrest, Datuk A. Kadir Jasin cautioned the public today.

The media advisor to the prime minister acknowledged that right-minded Malaysians were anxious to see Low, also known as Jho Low, captured and brought home to stand trial here over charges related to the 1MDB global corruption scandal.

“However, let’s not spread false hope that will end up disappointing us all or spread misinformation.

“Sometimes spreading unverified information and fake news may jeopardise secret operations to trace, arrest and extradite fugitives such as Jho Low,” he wrote on his personal blog today.

Kadir also asserted that the situation with Jho Low was precarious as the latter was still rich and may be taking measures to prevent his capture.

He also urged the country not to lose sight of individuals such as former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and their alleged roles in the 1MDB scandal, saying that Jho Low would not have become who he is without the support of such people.

Kadir also expressed concern over the readiness of all sections of society, including those in senior positions, to believe unverified information spread on social media.

Yesterday, Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador was forced to publicly refute a message spread on social media that claimed the authorities have managed to capture Jho Low in China.

The IGP previously said his agency was aware of Low whereabouts and expressed confidence that the latter would be caught soon.

Lawyers for Najib here have sought to depict the former prime minister as a victim of an alleged conspiracy that Low purportedly orchestrated.