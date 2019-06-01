Terengganu SPM student with 7A’s in jail over ketum addiction

The student was jailed for a year after he pleaded guilty to possessing a kilogramme of ketum leaves in 2018 and had to undergo the sentence until August. — AFP pic

MARANG, June 1 — Achieving seven A’s in the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination should have qualified him for an esteemed place in an institution of higher learning.

But this did not materialise for Ahmad, 17, (not his real name) when he landed behind bars for a ketum (kratom or Mitragyna speciosa) addiction after picking the wrong crowd following the SPM examination in 2017.

Interviewed by Bernama at the Marang Prison recently, he admitted regret over his actions as he was an examplary and excellent student at a secondary school in Kota Baru, Kelantan.

Ahmad was jailed for a year after he pleaded guilty to possessing a kilogramme of ketum leaves in 2018 and had to undergo the sentence until August.

‘‘I have only myself to blame at what has happened. I was lonely without any buddy. I was lonely quite a lot until I met my five village mates who were willing to talk to me and show concern.

‘‘I saw them taking horse pills (ketamine) and consuming ketum water several times when I was close to them but I avoided being involved. But my curiosity got the better of me and eventually I was hooked and I was willing to spend all my money to buy them,’’ said Ahmad who took the opportunity to study at the Integrity School set up by the prison.

The change befalling him not only greatly dismayed his mother but also school teachers who were shocked at the sudden shift, and in fact, when receiving the SPM results, he was concerned that entry into university would hinder him from obtaining ketum water.

‘‘My friends said that I will experience difficulties when I start studying because there was no ketum water there. I disregarded making applications to any institution of higher learning as my head was in turmoil and I continued working at a sawmill to earn money,’’ said Ahmad, who is second of four siblings.

Ahmad conceded he was depressed at what he had done which was always at the top of his mind leading rise to jealousy upon receiving news his peers had started to continue their studies but he was forced to undergo a difficult life in prison.

To dispel his loneliness and soothe his feeling of regret, he plunged himself into theatre activities, which was organised by the school, in fact, the teachers regarded Ahmad as a smart and courteous person.

Sharing his experience of fasting in prison for the first time, Ahmad said that it was indeed a very sad state of affair despite realising that his family was not rich and could not capable of providing luxurious food prior to this, but at least he could see his mother.

‘‘So far, it is only fasting, I don’t how hari raya would be like but I am still thankful because my mother still deigns to see me in prison and I asked for her forgiveness recently,’’ said Ahmad who was grateful since many inmates his age were marginalised by their families and never had visitors.

Vowing to change and stay clear of his wild friends was the main focus of Ahmad upon leaving prison later and the first thing on his list would be to embrace his mother to seek her pardon.

It had begun to sink into Ahmad, who is of small stature, that his actions had devastated his 41-year-old mother’s hopes especially more so when he had promised to change his family’s lot.

He said that his 42-year-old father was now in prison in Machang, Kelantan while his elder sister, 21, was in the Pengkalan Chepa’s jail in Kelantan, both over drug abuses.

‘‘Indeed, it did cross my mind..by right, it is I who should change my family, my mother always reminded me to show the best. After my father and mother split up when I was 12 years old, I often heard people cursing and swearing at my family.

‘‘At that time, I was determined to prove I would succeed..I don’t know somehow I was irresponsible and succumbed to my cravings for ketum leaves..I was like shocked and did not believe the predicament I was into during the early part of my detention. I did try to prise open my handcuffs but it was painful as they were too tight,’’ he said in a choked and sorrowful voice.

Ahmad scored 7 A, 1B, 1C dan 1D in the 2017 SPM examination and according to a counsellor at the Marang Prison Nor Fakhrini Abdul Razab, 33, the prison would seek to find a place in a polytechnic or any suitable institution of study for Ahmad.

‘‘He is a clever person, always asking questions and takes orders easily. Look at his behaviour..he is very courteous. I feel sad thinking of how he could have succumbed. I meet many students here but find Ahmad will have a good future if he is willing to change and don’t repeat the old problem.

‘‘May the experiences here become valuable lessons to help him morph into a useful human being to society,’’ said Nor Fakhrini, who was stationed at the prison since 2014. — Bernama