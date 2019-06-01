Jelutong MP Rayer lodges police report against Najib over Muhyiddin’s, Abdul Gani’s dismissals

RSN Rayer today lodged a police report on former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak regarding the dismissal of former Attorney General Tan Sri Abdul Gani Patail and Deputy Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yasin in July 2015. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, June 1 — The Member of Parliament for Jelutong RSN Rayer today lodged a police report on former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak regarding the dismissal of former Attorney General Tan Sri Abdul Gani Patail and Deputy Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yasin in July 2015.

Rayer claimed that besides dismissing them, Najib also carried out a major reshuffle involving several government agencies such as the Royal Malaysia Police, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, Bank Negara Malaysia and the National Audit Department.

“I have read an article by the Member of Parliament for Iskandar Puteri, Lim Kit Siang who urged the police to carry out an investigation on the move by Najib to dismiss and revamp government officers in July 2015.

“Following the urge made by him (Lim Kit Siang) I felt that I need to lodge a police report on the matter because if there was no police report, the authorities (police) could not initiate investigation, so I hope with this report, an investigation could immediately be carried out,” he told reporters after lodging a police report at the North-east District Police Headquarters, here today.

North-east District Police Chief, ACP Che Zamani Che Awang when contacted by Bernama, confirmed receiving the report lodged by the Jelutong Member of Parliament. — Bernama