Malaysian Crime Prevention Foundation: Give mandatory counselling, community service sessions to road bullies

KUALA LUMPUR, May 31 — The Malaysian Crime Prevention Foundation (MCPF) has suggested that compulsory counselling and community service sessions be meted out to individuals detained for dangerous driving and road rage.

MCPF senior vice-chairman Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye said the suggestion should be taken into consideration by the authorities as it had been implemented by several developed countries such as the United States.

“Apart from raising awareness, such sessions would allow them to meet with other offenders, indirectly providing them with greater realisation and awareness,” he said when asked to comment on the actions of road bullies, an increasingly worrying trend here.

Stern action must be taken against those who act violently on the road so that the negative culture does not spread to other Malaysians, he said.

The Petaling Jaya Magistrate’s Court today sentenced Danial Abdullah Tan, 31, to 12 months jail after he was charged with mischief and causing damage to the windscreen of a Perodua Axia car driven by Siew Chean Voon, 58, in Sri Kembangan near here on Tuesday (May 28). — Bernama