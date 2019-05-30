FT minister appoints six KL MPs to assist DBKL committees

Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abdul Samad said the idea is for the MPs to gain holistic experience in being part of an administration, as well as understanding the challenges it entails. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

PUTRAJAYA, May 30 — The Federal Territories Ministry has appointed six of the 11 MPs in Kuala Lumpur to participate in various administrative committees under the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL).

Minister Khalid Abdul Samad said the idea is for the MPs to gain holistic experience in being part of an administration, as well as understanding the challenges it entails.

“MPs are usually focused on their immediate constituencies, so by doing this it will help them prepare for the future,” he said during a press conference at the ministry’s complex.

The nominated MPs include Setiawangsa’s Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad who will sit on the Education committee, Bukit Bintang’s Fong Kui Lin on Tourism, Arts and Culture, and Wangsa Maju’s Datin Paduka Tan Yee Kew for Health and Women’s Affairs.

“Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng will be on the committee for Traffic and Infrastructure, Batu MP P. Prabakaran will be on Youth and Sports, and Lembah Pantai MP Fahmi Fadzil will be on Social and Economic Development.

“The other five KL MPs were not included since they are already serving as either ministers, deputy ministers, or as special envoy,” Khalid said adding the appointments will take place effective Monday.

“The committees are generally chaired by the mayor of KL, with the exception of Tourism, Social and Economic development, which will be chaired by myself and my deputy, Shahruddin Md Salleh respectively.

“The frequency of the committee meetings is usually up to the discretion of the chairman, so on my part I aim to hold it soon as I have some things to discuss about tourism advertising for the city,” he said.

Khalid added he hoped the MPs will be up to the task and able to work cooperate well with the DBKL officers.