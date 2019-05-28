Dr M: Pakatan must be clear in explaining stand on race to win GE15

PPBM chairman Tun Mahathir Mohamed speaks to reporters during a press conference in the Yayasan Selangor building May 28,2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, May 28 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has said that the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government must always explain its stand on the interests of all races if it wants to continue to gain support and victory in the next general election (GE15).

He said PH leaders including those from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) would always need Bumiputera support to champion their interests, but that did not mean they were racist as alleged by some parties.

“In our party (PH) there are many who also talk about the race issues, they talk about their (community’s) respective interests. Indians talk Indian (issues), Chinese talk about Chinese (issues), Malays talk about Malay (issues), Ibans talks about Iban (issues) and Kadazans talk about Kadazan (issues). But we are all Malaysians. We need to make sure we get support from all Bumiputera.

"If we do not explain our stand on race, I think we will lose the next general election," said the Bersatu Chairman in a press conference after chairing the party’s central leadership meeting today.

Dr Mahathir commented on the actions of several parties who wanted the Education Minister Dr Maszlee Malik to be sacked.

It was following a recent decision by the cabinet to stick to the original policy of allocating 90 per cent for Bumiputera and 10 per cent for non-Bumiputera students for admission into the ministry’s matriculation programme.

Maszlee had defended the quota for the matriculation programme by saying that those calling for the pre-university course to be opened to other races, should also address the unfair job market dominated by a certain group.

His statement was also criticised by several parties, including MCA vice-president Datuk Seri Ti Lian Ker; Gerakan president Datuk Dominic Lau Hoe Chai and DAP Central Executive Committee member, Penang Deputy Chief Minister II P. Ramasamy. — Bernama