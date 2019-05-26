Sarawak to continue collaboration with Huawei despite US ban

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg told reporters in Kuching last night that Huawei will remain a key player in Sarawak’s digital economy development plans. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 26 — The Sarawak government will continue to work with Huawei despite restrictions imposed by the United States on the Chinese telecommunications giant, Borneo Post reported.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg told reporters in Kuching last night that Huawei will remain a key player in Sarawak’s digital economy development plans, which includes 5G technology.

“Our side is not affected,” the Gabungan Parti Sarawak leader said after the breaking of fast hosted by Sarawak Multimedia Authority (SMA), Centre of Technical Excellence Sarawak (Centexs) and Sarawak Centre of Performance Excellence (Scope).

“We will carry on with the collaboration.”

Huawei signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Sarawak government in April 2017, according to the news portal.

The partnership will explore the collaboration on State Digital Economy Programmes promoting economic growth in Sarawak through digital transformation.

Huawei would also help Sarawak develop its information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure, according to several news reports.

The Chinese telecommunication giant, seen as the leading global player in 5G technology, was recently banned from operating in the US after the Trump administration accused it of espionage.

Huawei executives denied the allegation.