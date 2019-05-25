51pc of private owned vehicles do not meet Puspakom requirements

Commuters travel along the Federal Highway in Kuala Lumpur December 18, 2013. A total of 51 per cent of private-owned vehicles that undergo inspection do not meet the necessary standards set by Puspakom. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, May 25 — A total of 51 per cent of private-owned vehicles that undergo inspection do not meet the necessary standards set by the Computerised Vehicle Inspection Centre (Puspakom).

Puspakom in a statement here today said according to the centre’s statistic, the highest level failure in meeting the required level is for the braking system (35 per cent), followed by the side-slip test (30 per cent), and emissions (10 per cent).

“This is very worrying because the main component of a vehicle such as the brake is not functioning well and the unsatisfactory side-slip test is exposed to getting involved in road accidents risk, while emissions that do not follow Department of Environment standards, will cause air pollution,” it said.

Therefore, in conjunction with Aidilfitri 2019, Puspakom is organising a free Voluntary Vehicle Inspection campaign starting yesterday to June 9 at 54 Puspakom vehicle inspection centres nationwide except Shah Alam, Pasir Gudang and Lahad Datu which will concentrate on heavy vehicles only.

This 10-day campaign will provide an opportunity for vehicle owners to take this free car inspection services as the test cost of RM50 is waived during this campaign.

In addition, vehicle owners can then use the inspection results published by Puspakom as a reference when sending their vehicle for repairs at the respective workshop.

The free inspection involves 25 other tests which include the brake, tyres, side-slip, suspension, emission, film tint, and undercarriage.

Further information on the free inspection can be found at www.puspakom.com.my website or its Facebook site at Facebook Puspakom Sdn Bhd. — Bernama