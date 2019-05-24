MOF: Second phase of BSH handout to be deposited starting Tuesday

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng speaks during a press conference at the Education Ministry in Putrajaya February 14, 2019. Lim said the cash payouts is the second phase of the BSH under the Pakatan Harapan government. — Picture by Yusof Mat

KUALA LUMPUR, May 24 — Qualified recipients of the government’s Bantuan Sara Hidup (BSH) cash handout for the lower income group (B40) can expect to receive it deposited into their bank accounts beginning next Tuesday, May 28, said Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng.

Lim said the cash payouts is the second phase of the BSH under the Pakatan Harapan government, as the administration comes good on its promises as announced in Budget 2019.

“The second phase will see almost 3.6 million BSH recipients with an estimated allocation of RM1.42 billion.

“The rate of BSH given out also takes into account the 3.23 million children of recipients, under the age of 18, except [disabled] children where there is no age limit (for consideration),” he said through a statement.

Lim said the allocation would be debited into the personal bank accounts of each recipient, while those without an account would be automatically registered for one under Bank Simpanan Nasional based on the agreement and details provided when registering for BSH.

This is the second phase of the BSH payments for the B40 groups, with the first being deposited at the end of March.

Lim today also stressed on how annual monitoring carried out by the Ministry of Finance (MOF) through the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) would run checks on BSH applications to ensure accuracy of details provided and each of their eligibility as a recipient.

Among the agencies that cooperates together with his ministry to run verification checks include the IRB, National Registration Department, the Accountant General’s Department of Malaysia , Employees Provident Fund, the Retirement Fund (Incorporated), the Companies Commission of Malaysia, and other relevant agencies.

He added that those looking to submit an appeal to be considered as a qualified recipient have from July 1 to August 15 to file their complaints to the ministry.

“With this appeal process, a portion of those who did not qualify are still given the chance to present their argument together with relevant documents to be re-verified by the IRB,” the statement read.

Those looking for more information can contact the toll-free number 1-800-88-2747, or send an email to [email protected]