Two cops hurt while pursuing fleeing suspects in Puchong

Traffic police conduct a roadblock on the second day of Ops Warta 2015 in Kuantan May 20, 2015. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 22 — Two policemen were injured after their patrol car ended up in a ditch while pursuing a suspect trying to escape a road block along Jalan Bukit Puchong, here early this morning.

Selangor traffic enforcement chief Supt Azman Shari’at said the personnel were conducting regular checks before spotting a suspicious-looking Proton Satria Neo car at 2.30am.

“When they noticed the suspect, he tried to turn around near the road block location and the police personnel went in hot pursuit.

“However, upon reaching a corner at Jalan Bukit Puchong, the suspect’s vehicle was said to have slammed on his brakes suddenly before ramming a stationary car on the roadside.

“The police who were right behind could not dodge in time and veered into a ditch on the left side of the road,” he told Bernama, today.

As a result, a personnel had his left wrist broken, while the other had a torn ligament in his left shoulder. Both received treatment at Serdang Hospital.

“However, the Proton Satria Neo escaped and his search is on. The case is being investigated under Section 43(1) Road Transport Act (APJ)1987,” Azman said. — Bernama