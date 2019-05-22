Report: Malaysian woman run over by bus in Singapore while trying to catch ride home to Johor

Vehicles travel along the causeway between Singapore and Malaysia (top) at the Woodlands Checkpoint in Singapore, May 5, 2015. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 22 — A 61-year-old Malaysian woman working in Singapore died after being run over by a bus at the Woodlands Checkpoint in Singapore.

The incident happened at about 11.40pm on Monday, Straits Times reported today.

Paramedics sent to the accident scene confirmed the woman’s death.

The driver of the bus, registered in Malaysia, is currently aiding police investigations.

The Singapore daily cited a witness to the accident named Ming Shyan as saying the woman was run over after falling down while attempting to catch the bus.

Chinese-language daily Lianhe Wanbao reported that the woman’s identity as Yong Kong Fong and that her family was notified of her death yesterday morning.