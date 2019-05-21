Dr M congratulates Jokowi on his re-election win

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad delivers his keynote speech at Invest Malaysia 2019 in Kuala Lumpur March 19, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 21 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has congratulated President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) on his re-election for the 2019-2024 term by winning the 2019 Indonesian Presidential Elections (Pilpres).

“I extend my congratulations to Bapak @jokowi on his official win as the President of the Republic of Indonesia.

“I hope the cooperation between the two countries will grow stronger after this,” said Dr Mahathir in a post on his official Twitter account today.

The General Elections Commission (KPU) at 1.46am today (West Indonesian time) announced the Pilpres 2019 results, one day earlier than scheduled after the counting process at 813,350 polling centres was completed at 11.30pm yesterday.

Pilpres 2019 was held on April 17.

Jokowi, 57, and his running mate for vice-president, Ma’ruf Amin, 76, obtained 85,607,362 votes, while his challenger, Prabowo Subianto, 67, and his partner for vice-president, Sandiaga Uno, 49, received 68,650,239 votes. — Bernama