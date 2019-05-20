Melaka baby suffering from mouth cancer may fly to London on Friday

Ainul Mardhiah, a nine-month-old baby who is suffering from mouth cancer (Germ Cell Tumour), is seen in her home in Melaka May 20, 2019. — Bernama pic

MELAKA, May 20 — The nine-month-old baby who is suffering from mouth cancer (Germ Cell Tumour), Ainul Mardhiah, is expected to fly for London, England to undergo further examinations and an operation at a hospital there latest by Friday.

Her father, Ahmad Safiuddin Ahmad Razak, 24, a sundry shop owner said a detailed preparation had been made and they were only waiting for flight tickets from Malaysia Airlines (MAS) which was sponsoring them there.

He said two anaesthesiologists from a private hospital in the country would accompany his wife, Nurul Erwani Zaidi, 24, Ainul Mardhiah and himself to London.

‘’Thank god, everything is proceeding smoothly. Passports are ready and we are only waiting for the green light from MAS for the flight tickets. Maybe, on Thursday night or Friday we will depart for London depending on the availability of seats.

“Dr Nur Amalina Che Bakri too has confirmed that a doctor will be waiting at the airport there but she declined to divulge the name of the hospital which will be treating Ainul Mardhiah because it is a secret,’’ he told reporters when met at his house in Taman Ayer Molek here today.

Commenting further, Ahmad Safiuddin said that the effort to take his sole child for further examinations in London was a risk his wife and himself must bear but they were placing a high hope for Ainul Madhiah so that she could undergo a normal life like other babies.

He said that they had also been told to always be ready for any possibility that might take place because not only hope for their child’s good heath was slim, in fact the operation that might be performed on their baby would be a highly risky one.

“Taking her on the flight is also a risk and we are not sure yet if she can undergo an operation or not. It depends on the Magnetic Resonance Imaging test which will be done in London because the one done here is not clear,’’ he said.

As such, he hoped the people of Malaysia could pray so that their journey as a family, specifically Ainul Mardhiah, was facilitated and she be given the miracle to heal.

He also said that his family thanked Malaysians for channelling financial aid to them so that the effort to enable their baby to get examinations abroad is achieved.

Meanwhile, Nurul Erwani said, although Ainul Mardhiah’s condition was not like other normal babies, she was easy to manage and did not fret much except when hungry or she had soiled herself. Nurul Erwani also personally changed the tracheostomy tube, which enabled her baby to breathe, every two weeks.

She also hoped to see her baby active again and could crawl such as before undergoing chemotherapy at the age of four months. — Bernama