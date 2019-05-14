PAS shushes members after ‘dedak cartel’ disclosure

PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan reminds PAS members that all views, opinions, suggestions or criticisms must be made through official channels at all levels. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, May 14 ― PAS issued today a gag order on its members, forbidding them from speaking about internal matters with the media, or on social media.

The Islamist party’s order is effective immediately.

“PAS would like to remind that all views, opinions, suggestions or criticisms must be made through official channels at all levels,” said the order signed by party secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan.

“This is the party’s discipline that guarantees freedom of speech, while at the same time controlling and protecting organisational secrecy.”

Takiyuddin also reminded members that any action that contravenes the party’s interests would be a disciplinary offence.

This comes as PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang's son-in-law disclosed an alleged “dedak cartel” or group within the Islamist party that purportedly took funds from former foe Umno was a pre-emptive move.

Dedak is a Malay euphemism for bribery.

Zaharudin Muhammad, who was a former member of PAS' influential Syura Council, said he did not want the party to be dragged down together along with Umno.

He listed out the five individuals who he claimed to be in the “dedak cartel”, using the nicknames Dr Hussam II, Mr NT, Mr KT, Mr KH, Semua dah tahu.

Takiyuddin was reported saying on Saturday that Zaharudin would be called in to explain his comments.

Yesterday, Hadi had denied giving his blessings to his son-in-law to make the revelation.