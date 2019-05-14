Najib-Irwan Serigar RM6.6b CBT trial to start Jan 2020

Datuk Seri Najib Razak arrives at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex, May 14, 2019. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, May 14 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak and former Treasury secretary-general Tan Sri Mohd Irwan Serigar Abdullah’s joint trial over six criminal breach of trust (CBT) charges involving RM6.64 billion will begin in January next year.

High Court judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali set the dates for the 48 days of the trial this morning, running from January until April.

The trial is known as the International Petroleum Investment Company (IPIC) trial, which is part of the larger 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal.

Najib’s lawyer, Harvinderjit Singh, along with Irwan’s defence counsel, Datuk K. Kumaraendran, agreed to the dates after taking into consideration the Chinese New Year holidays in January, and Najib’s other joint trial with former 1MDB chief executive Arul Kanda Kandasamy over the tampering of the final federal audit report of the investment firm.

The IPIC trial will commence on January 3 to 6, then continue on January 20 to 23.

Proceedings will take place for the entire month of February, barring all Fridays and weekends, and continue for two weeks in March up to the 12th of the month.

After a two week break to give way to Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah’s own money laundering and tax evasion trial, proceedings for the IPIC case will continue on April 6 and commence all the way through until the end of the month on April 30, except all Fridays and weekends.

MORE TO COME