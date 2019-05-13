Second victim of boat capsized in Bakun dam found

The bodies of both victims were handed over to the police. — Picture courtesy of the Bintulu Fire and Rescue Department

KUCHING, May 13 — A search and rescue team found the second victim of a boat capsize at dawn today, two days after a boat with three passengers overturned in the upper part of the Bakun dam, Bintulu Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) station head Mohamad Meramit said.

He said the body of Law Yew Ngee, 43, was found at about 4am near the spot where the boat capsized late afternoon on May 11.

The body of Wahab Jambu, 50, was found by the search team almost at the same spot about 11.20pm last night.

Mohamad said the bodies of the two victims have been handed over to the police.

The boat driver, Siring Angah, 60, managed to swim to safety.

According to Mohamad, the boat overturned while the three were on the way to the caged fish areas, about 50 metres from a jetty.

He said the boat could have tilted and then overturned due to the combined weight of two people sitting on the side of the boat.

“One of the victims, who is believed to be a non-swimmer, could have dragged the other person down with him,” Mohamad said.

Apart from Bomba, the police, marine police, Sarawak Energy Berhad, Sarawak Rivers Board, Bintulu Port, Civil Defence Corps and the local communities were involved in the search and rescue operation.