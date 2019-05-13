Cosmetics mogul Nur Sajat charged over 19 unregistered beauty products

Nur Sajat Kamaruzzaman is charged under Regulation 7(1)(a) of Control of Drugs and Cosmetics Regulations 1984, punishable under Section 12(1) of Sale of Drugs Act which carries a maximum fine of RM25,000 or jail sentence of up to three years. — Picture via Instagram/Nur Sajat

KUALA LUMPUR, May 13 ― Cosmetic mogul Nur Sajat Kamaruzzaman has pleaded not guilty to possession of 19 types of beauty products not registered with the Health Ministry at the Magistrates Court in Johor Baru yesterday.

According to Utusan Malaysia, Nur Sajat was accused of committing the offence at a shop used by her for business purposes at Bandar Baru Uda here on August 15, 2018 when a group of Pharmacy Enforcement Division from the ministry conducted a check.

The officers subsequently confiscated 19 types of beauty products including skin whiteners, worth almost RM10,000 from the premises.

Nur Sajat was charged under Regulation 7(1)(a) of Control of Drugs and Cosmetics Regulations 1984, punishable under Section 12(1) of Sale of Drugs Act which carries a maximum fine of RM25,000 or jail sentence of up to three years.

She read out her plea in front of magistrate Norasidah Abd. Rahman before her defence lawyer requested for a RM1,500 bail as the accused never disobeyed court orders.

Earlier prosecuting officer from the Johor Pharmaceutical Services Division asked for bail to be set at RM8,000 with one surety as the accused had committed a serious offence.

Norasidah then set bail at RM7,000 with one surety and fixed June 23 for case mention

This is not the first time the 34-year-old entrepreneur has courted controversy with the law as she was previously charged under Section 41(6) of the Goods and Services Tax Act for allegedly failing to pay the six per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST) in December 2018.