PBS congratulates DAP for successfully defending Sandakan seat

KUALA LUMPUR, May 10 — Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) today congratulated DAP’s Vivian Wong for winning the Sandakan by-election.

In a statement, PBS President Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili said they respect the people’s choice in the by-election while admitting that they were facing an uphill task in the race.

“The voters have chosen and we respect the decision of the voters. We hope DAP will honour all the promises they made to the people.

“At the outset, PBS recognised itself as the political underdog given the electoral result for the constituency in the 14th General Elections.

“PBS put up a good fight, but in the end, we could not overcome the might we were facing. God bless Sandakan, Sabah and Malaysia,” he said, stating further that the party is grateful to voters and political allies who had supported their candidate.

“We will persist in the pursuit of justice, defence of the constitution and protection of the rights of Sabah and Malaysian people,’’ he added.

Election Commission returning officer Hamsan Awang Supain announced the official results with Wong taking the lion’s share of 16,012 with a majority of 11,521 votes.

Her closest rival Datuk Linda Tsen from Parti Bersatu Sabah took 4,491 votes while independents Hamzah Abdullah took 788 votes, Chia Siew Yung had 178 and Sulaiman Abdul Samat had 126.

Out of the 21,595 people who voted, 18 were unreturned and 234 were rejected.

In last year’s general election, Wong’s father, the late Datuk Stephen Wong, won by a 10,098 majority.