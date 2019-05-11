Cops accept government’s decision on new tint ruling

Yesterday, Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the new regulations on fully tinted rear car windshield and windows would stay despite protests from various quarters including the police. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, May 11 ― The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) accepts the decision of the government on the new car tinting ruling, said Bukit Aman Investigation and Traffic Enforcement Department director Datuk Azisman Alias.

He said the police respected the decision.

“We adhere to and respect the decision of Transport Minister (Anthony Loke) on this matter,” he told reporters after handing over pack food for breaking fast to the traffic policemen at Jalan Tun Perak here yesterday.

Yesterday, Loke said the new regulations on fully tinted rear car windshield and windows would stay despite protests from various quarters including the police. ― Bernama