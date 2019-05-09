Dr M: Pakatan’s ‘shared prosperity’ economic model will create harmony, stability

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad arrives to deliver his keynote address, on the first anniversary of Pakatan Harapan as the government, in Putrajaya May 9, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, May 9 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has reiterated Putrajaya’s economic model of “shared prosperity” for the nation, which aims to build Malaysia into a sustainable developing country with equitable growth at all levels by 2030.

He said the economic model will create a sense of harmony and stability for the people in a unified nation that is without prejudice and celebrates the racial and cultural diversity.

This, he said, is in contrast to the economic model in the past decade under the former Barisan Nasional (BN) administration.

He cited several examples of the previous administration’s shortcomings, such as focusing only on increasing the national debt for megaprojects, increasing the number of jobs where 70 per cent were low skilled jobs, and focusing economic growth only in some major cities in the country.

“This becomes severe when the value of integrity drops and bribery increases as many had emulated the country’s past leadership. As a result, the government’s delivery to the people was ineffective and was also insincere due to the rampant leakages and abuse.

“Without shame, the past leadership had often used the ‘Bumiputera’ brand for their personal interests and own luxury,” said Dr Mahathir at an event to mark Pakatan Harapan’s first anniversary in power at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre (PICC) here today.

MORE TO COME