51 evacuated as Penang hit by flash floods

A man cycles past flooded streets of Taman Tembikai following heavy rain in Penang October 4, 2018. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

BUTTERWORTH, May 9 — Heavy rains in various parts of Penang since last night resulted in flash floods and forced 51 residents in Sungai Dua and Butterworth to be moved to temporary evacuation centres.

Chairman of the Penang Welfare, Caring Society and Environment Committee Phee Boon Poh said in a statement today that the flood victims who comprised 27 adults including two senior citizens, 23 children and one baby, were moved to Dewan Muhibbah, Sungai Dua at 5.30am.

“As of this morning, the areas which were hit by floods were Flat Mak Mandin, Kampung Lahar Ikan Mati, Kampung Setol, Kampung Merbau Kudung, Kampung Sungai Lokan and Kampung Chegar. All the victims were moved to Dewan Muhibbah,” he said.

He added that the government had taken immediate steps by carrying out cleaning and maintenance works as well as ensuring that the drainage system was not clogged.

“We will also carry out immediate repairs of all the structures which were damaged in the affected areas,” he said.

Meanwhile, on the island, Phee said several homes in Teluk Kumbar and Balik Pulau were also reported to have been affected by floods when waters rose to ankle-high, but no one was moved to evacuation centres.

He said among the affected areas were Flat Sri Indah, Kampung Pulau Betong, Permatang Tengah and Kampung Sulup.

“There were several reports of fallen trees from yesterday evening to early today, including along Jalan Paya Terubong heading towards Relau and Air Itam,” he said.

The flash floods and heavy rain also caused massive congestion along the major roads including on the Penang Bridge in both directions and along the Jelutong Expressway.

According to a statement issued by the Meteorological Department yesterday, the rains which began on Monday are expected to continue today in Penang. — Bernama