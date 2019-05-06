First female CJ says gender immaterial when performing duties

Chief Justice Datuk Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya May 6, 2019. — Picture by Choo Choy May

PUTRAJAYA, May 6 — Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat today said she did not feel under pressure just because she is Malaysia’s first female Chief Justice.

Rather, the Kelantan native said the only pressure she would face is the one that comes with her job.

“Honestly, I don’t feel the pressure by me simply being a woman. To me, gender is not a factor at all.

“But the pressure is on the basis of my position, because definitely the position is a huge responsibility.

“So regardless if a woman or a man holds this position, it is the same to me. Responsibilities have to be executed to the best of their ability,” Tengku Maimun told reporters in a special interview at the Palace of Justice, here.

Tengku Maimun had earlier today accepted her appointment letter from the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

The 59-year-old mother of four has a long legal and judicial career since graduating from Universiti Malaya in 1982 with a law degree.

Having worked in Kelantan, Negri Sembilan, Terengganu, Kuala Lumpur and Selangor, Tengku Maimun then went on to the Palace of Justice in Putrajaya when she was appointed as a Court of Appeal judge on January 8, 2013 before being elevated over five years later as a Federal Court judge last November 26.