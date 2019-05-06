Dr M says TMJ shouldn’t talk when he doesn’t know anything

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad labelled Tunku Ismail Ibrahim a 'little boy' who knows nothing. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PUTRAJAYA, May 6 — Johor crown prince Tunku Ismail Ibrahim is a “little boy” and should not talk publicly about matters when he may not have full knowledge about them, Tun Dr Mahathir said in a media interview today.

The prime minister at first refused to comment on Johor’s Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar and the Malay Ruler’s relationship with the Pakatan Harapan state government, but did not hold his tongue when it comes to the prince known with the moniker TMJ, or Tengku Mahkota Johor.

“This TMJ is a little boy,” Dr Mahathir told the press in a group interview ahead of his government’s first-year anniversary on May 9.

“He is stupid, because he doesn’t know what is happening. So don’t talk when you don’t know anything. Don’t talk,” the PM said.

MORE TO COME