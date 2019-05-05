Anwar says office computers, social media accounts compromised by cyberattacks

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim speaks at the 2019 DAP National Conference in Shah Alam May 5, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, May 5 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim cautioned the public today to verify information purporting to come from his official sources after saying his office networks and social media accounts have come under cyberattacks.

However, the PKR president did not disclose which specific outlets have been compromised beyond saying that intrusions were detected at his office and on all of his social media accounts.

“While we are resolving this problem, I wish to urge all parties to be wary of information coming from my office as well as social media accounts in my name.

“We are working with relevant parties to address this cyber intrusion,” he said in a statement.

The Port Dickson MP also recounted his previous calls for better safeguards against cyberattacks that he was becoming a growing issue.

Anwar added that attention should not only be given to Big Data and artificial intelligence, but must also be balanced with reasonable protection against cyberattacks as well as the ethical application of such technology.