More than half affected fishermen support reclamation project, Penang exco claims

According to state exco Dr Afif Bahardin, fishermen support the proposed Penang South Reclamation project, May 3, 2019. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, May 3 ― More than half of the fishermen affected by the proposed Penang South Reclamation (PSR) project have voiced their support for the project, state exco Dr Afif Bahardin claimed today.

The PKR Seberang Jaya lawmaker said in the state assembly that those fishermen agreed to the project with some conditions, particularly in terms of compensation.

“These are fishermen living there so they know the situation there, their concerns were not on whether they can continue catching fish but more on other issues such as compensation and housing,” he said.

The agriculture, agro-based industries, rural development and health committee chairman said a majority of the fishermen wanted compensation.

“As for housing, we are looking at housing development for the fishermen,” he said in response to an additional question by Goh Choon Aik (PKR - Bukit Tambun).

Goh had pointed out that a total 805 fishermen were affected by the PSR and had asked for the percentage of those who supported the project.

Earlier, Dr Afif said mitigating measures will be taken to ensure that fishermen can continue going out to sea such as construction jetties and recreating breeding grounds for fishes and prawns.

He stressed that the PSR will not stop all fishing activities in the southern side of the island.

“All fishing activities will be maintained so we will be getting feedback from the fishermen on building jetties for them after the islands were reclaimed,” he said.

He said the PSR was not sited at the fishing grounds for fishermen as the fishing grounds were further off the coast.

He admitted that the breeding grounds for prawns and fishes could be affected due to the reclamation works.

“So PSR will look at mitigation measures to recreate breeding grounds for sea creatures to offset the ecological effects,” he said.

In his reply to an oral question by Azrul Mahathir Aziz (Amanah ― Bayan Lepas) on the state’s plans to assist fishermen displaced and affected by PSR, Dr Afif said priority will be given to fishermen for 30 per cent of the public housing on the islands created by PSR.

He said the state has also formed a Fishermen Taskforce to implement various initiatives and mitigation plans to ensure that fishermen affected by the reclamation project will benefit from the project.

He listed out the proposed mitigation plans such as creating job opportunities in aquaculture, deep sea fishing, water taxies, entrepreneurship and tourism, improving educational standards for the fishing communities and upgrading infrastructures in the area.

“The state will work to upgrade their quality of life through this project so that they are not left behind by development,” he said.

The PSR is a funding module for the state’s Penang Transport Master Plan.

PSR will create three islands, covering 4,500 acres, off Permatang Damar Laut on the southern coast of the island to increase the state’s landbanks which can then be sold off to raise funds for the PTMP.