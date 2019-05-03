Civil servant charged with CBT in Ipoh

The Sessions Court in Ipoh has charged a civil servant with 25 counts of criminal breach of trust totalling RM26,379.95. — Reuters pic

IPOH, May 3 ― A 38-year-old civil servant has been charged at the Sessions Court here with 25 counts of criminal breach of trust totalling RM26,379.95 two years ago.

Roziana Mohd Dahalan, who was the former treasurer of Perak National Accounting Department Sports and Welfare Club, was alleged to have committed the offences at Affin Bank, Ipoh Garden branch between January 9 and October 3, 2017.

She was charged under Section 409 of the Penal Code which carries a maximum jail term of 20 years, and whipping and fine, upon conviction.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Mohd Nazreen Zabarudin proposed a bail of RM15,000.

In appealing for lower bail, Syahrul Nizam Mohd Radzi, counsel representing Roziana, said the purpose of bail was to ensure the accused's appearance in court.

“If bail is denied, it will be an indirect sentence before the real sentencing,” said Syahrul of Roziana, who is currently the Head for National Accounting Institute's training management unit in Sabak Bernam.

Syahrul added Roziana was currently taking care of her two teenage children, aged 16 and 11, as her husband was working outside of the area.

He then proposed a bail of RM10,000 pointing out that the accused had no prior conviction.

Sessions judge Azman Abu Hassan later fixed bail at RM8,000 with one surety for all charges and set June 18 for mention.

“As a civil servant, I believe you will not abscond as you know your responsibilities,” he told Roziana.

Earlier, Roziana informed the court that she was the Unit Head for the department's unclaimed monies at the time of incidents.