PAS assemblyman urges Penang govt to have law to curb spread of non-Muslim religions to Muslims

Penaga assemblyman Yusni Mat Piah says Penang is among four states including Federal Territories, Sabah and Sarawak which have yet to formulate the enactment to control and prevent the spread of non-Muslim religions to Muslims. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, May 1 ― The sole PAS assemblyman in Penang today called on the state government to formulate a new legislation to prevent the spread of non-Muslim religions to Muslims.

Mohd Yusni Mat Piah (PAS-Penaga) said the proposed enactment is necessary as there were several such incidents at a school in Bukit Mertajam when Muslims were the target of distribution of biblical leaflets, at a park in Penaga and early this year, there was the issue involving the developer of a residence in Jelutong which displayed lighting in the form of a cross at night.

According to him, Article 3 of the Federal Constitution provides for Islam as the religion of the Federation but other religions may be practised in peace and harmony.

“I want to propose to the state government to create an enactment in line with Article 11 (4) of the Federal Constitution which empowers the state government or federal government to formulate laws to control and curb non-Muslim religions from spreading their teachings or beliefs to Muslims,” he said here yesterday.

He was debating in the motion of thanks for the Penang Yang Dipertua Negeri’s speech at the State Legislative Assembly.

However, Yusni said Penang is among four states including Federal Territories, Sabah and Sarawak which have yet to formulate the enactment to control and prevent the spread of non-Muslim religions to Muslims.

The assembly will sit again on Thursday. ― Bernama