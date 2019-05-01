Azmin: Employees need to upgrade skills, knowledge to keep up with changes

Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali says the country’s current and future economy will be based on automation, artificial intelligence, Big Data Analytics, robotics and Internet of Things (IoT). — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, May 1 ― Employees need to equip themselves with skills and improve their knowledge to keep up with current changes, Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said.

He said the country’s current and future economy will be based on automation, artificial intelligence, Big Data Analytics, robotics and Internet of Things (IoT).

“We should all be prepared to fully adopt these technologies in meeting new challenges,” he said in his Labour Day message today.

Mohamed Azmin said he is confident of the talent and potential of Malaysian workers whose capabilities will make Malaysia's economy more competitive in the global market.

“Without their dedication and diligence Malaysia is unlikely to enjoy common prosperity,” he added.

On the whole, the productivity of Malaysian workers by hours has risen steadily year by year and in 2018, it increased to 3.4 per cent.

“Hence, let's celebrate the Workers Day with optimism and courage to embrace change.

“The future is challenging but opens up opportunities for those who are well prepared and equipped with skills,” he said. ― Bernama