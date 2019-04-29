Taib: Political maturity basis of Sarawak’s progress, prosperity

Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud said political stability was the core of national administration and development. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, April 29 — The political maturity of Sarawak’s leaders is the foundation for the state’s progress and prosperity.

Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud said political stability was the core of national administration and development.

“We are thankful, our country continues to be peaceful and develop under the leadership of the new Federal Government.

“The leadership of the State Government which is led by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg is also working to maintain a good relationship with the leadership of the Federal Government,” he said in his speech at the First Session of the Fourth Term of the 18th Sarawak State Assembly sitting here today.

He said the development agenda must be continued and the interests of the people of Sarawak be a priority.

“It is the hope of all the people of Sarawak that the Federal Government continue to provide sufficient allocations for the purpose of development and well-being of the people of the state,” he said.

Meanwhile, on the talks concerning the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), Abdul Taib said the rights and interests of Sarawak as a territory which were enshrined in the agreement must be preserved.

“I am happy that the leaders of the State Government has held talks with the Federal Government to get back the rights of Sarawak under MA63,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said, Sarawak’s economy continued to grow despite the uncertainty of the world economic situation.

“Sarawak continues to record a positive economic growth of 4.6 per cent for 2018,” he said. — Bernama