Taib Mahmud urges Sarawakians to back push for state’s rights

Sarawak Governor Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud (centre) at the opening of the Sarawak Legislative Assembly’s session in Kuching April 29, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, April 29 — Sarawak Governor Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud today urged Sarawakians to support the state government’s efforts to reclaim their rights enshrined in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

He said he believed that a delegation led by Chief Minister Datuk Abang Johari Openg will continue to take the interests and the development of the state into account in the negotiation to reclaim the rights from Putrajaya.

“The negotiation for the return of the rights, which have been eroded, needs to be carried out with the federal government through a correct channel,” he said at the opening of the Sarawak Legislative Assembly’s session here.

He said a number of committees on MA63 have been formed at the federal and state levels.

“I believe that these committees are the best platforms for us to negotiate and reclaim our rights,” he said, reminding the people not to take rash actions that go beyond the legal boundary which could affect the peace and security of Sarawak.

Taib said he is happy that the leadership of the state government has held a number of negotiations with the federal government to reclaim the state’s rights.

“The state’s rights and interests incorporated in MA63 must be protected and safeguarded,” he said.

On the enforcement of Oil Mining Ordinance 1958 and Gas Distribution Ordinance 2016, the governor said it will help to further boost the state’s revenue for the benefit of the people.

He said the state government has taken a bold step to introduce a 5 per cent sales tax on the export of petroleum and petroleum products, which is expected to generate about RM3.8 billion revenue this year.

“I urge all sectors to support the noble efforts of the state government to diversify the sources of revenue for the state in the interest and wellbeing of the people,” he said.