Strive to understand different cultures and values, says Dr M

BEIJING, April 27 — No one should impose one single value system to the world but should strive to understand the different cultures and values, said Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad here today.

Speaking during the leaders’ round table summit during the last day of the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation at the Yangi Lake, he said, there is a need to tolerate the different cultures and values as failure to do so could be dire.

“We also need to tolerate different cultures and values. We should not impose one single value system to the world because many countries are not prepared for it.

“There must be efforts to explain the different cultures and values. Asians should be allowed to preserve their values as they will create better understanding. When certain values are imposed, it will be disruptive, resulting in violence”, said the Prime Minister.

The leaders’ round table summit attended by 37 world leaders was held at the scenic lake, about 60km north of the capital and opened by President Xi Jinping.

The Chinese president among others had called on the implementation of result-oriented Belt and Road projects for the shared benefit of the participating countries during his opening remarks.

Dr Mahathir in his remarks during the round table summit also said the Belt and Road Initiative not only fostered development among its participating countries but also created a better understanding.

“Only through understanding we can reap the benefits of an interconnected world, “ he said adding that, Malaysia was directly involved with the infrastructure policy, which was first mooted by Xi almost six years ago.

Malaysia according to him believed that the Belt and Road Initiative will contribute to world’s peace and reduce the gap between the rich and the poor.

The Belt and Road is an infrastructure initiative to create trade networks between the East and West via airports, seaport, railway line, pipeline and others. — Bernama