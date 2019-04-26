IMU Bukit Jalil bomb threat turns out to be fake, students back in class

Cheras police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohamed Mokhsein Mohamed Zon in a statement confirmed that police were informed about the threat. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, April 26 — The bomb threat at the International Medical University (IMU) at Bukit Jalil this afternoon that saw hundreds of students being evacuated turned out to be a false alarm.

A student told Malay Mail that they were allowed back in the building at 5pm after police completed their investigations.

The student, who declined to be identified, said they were told to evacuate at 1.50pm and was allowed to return to the building at 4.10pm.

Students were informed that the bomb threat was fake.

It was earlier reported that the students were evacuated by IMU’s management after they received a call that there were explosives in the building.

Roads leading to IMU were temporarily blocked to allow police to carry out investigations.

Personnel from the bomb disposal unit were reportedly dispatched to the scene.

Cheras police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohamed Mokhsein Mohamed Zon in a statement confirmed that police were informed about the threat.

“We have received the alert and investigators are taking the next course of action according to the standard operating procedure,” he said.

