Perak Domestic Trade Ministry seizes fake engine oil worth RM257,000

BERUAS, April 25 ― The tactic of a premises selling fake engine oil repackaged as a well-known brand, was uncovered when a operation was conducted by the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) in Ayer Tawar, near here yesterday.

KPDNHEP Perak branch enforcement chief Khalid Tik said the operation involving 21 enforcement personnel from Putrajaya and Perak also inspected two premises selling spare parts in Sitiawan.

He said following the inspections, the team confiscated 209 drums of oil estimated to be worth RM257,000.

Khalid said four men and two women aged between 25 and 40 years were detained in the operation conducted at 2.30pm.

“We suspected that the seized goods were counterfeit products based on the quality and code which did not match the original product’s code.

“The fake oil was produced by using a mixture of recycled oil. We seized 187 drums of fake engine oil at the first premises while the remaining number were found at the two premises in Sitiawan,” he told a press conference at the site of the seizure here today.

Elaborating Khalid said the enforcement team learned that fake products were marketed to government agencies, spare parts dealers and workshop operators around Perak and Selangor at the normal market price. ― Bernama