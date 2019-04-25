ESSZone curfew extended to May 11

Sabah police commissioner Datuk Omar Mammah said the latest curfew order will take effect tomorrow (April 26) at 6pm effective for 24 hours under Section 31(1) Police Act 1967. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, April 25 — Curfew in the waters of seven districts in the Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESSZone) has been extended until May 11.

Sabah police commissioner Datuk Omar Mammah said the latest curfew order will take effect tomorrow (April 26) at 6pm effective for 24 hours under Section 31(1) Police Act 1967.

He said the curfew will be extended by the Home Minister for 14 days under Section 31(4) of the Police Act 1967 starting Saturday (April 27) to May 11 at 6pm.

With the curfew in effect, residents in the affected areas are required to stay indoors and other people are not allowed to enter or be in the declared areas from 6pm to 6am during the period, he said in a statement today.

According to him, the curfew would cover the waters of Tawau, Semporna, Kunak, Lahad Datu, Kinabatangan, Sandakan and Beluran.

He said the curfew was extended to ensure the waters concerned was not intruded by terrorists threatening the security of international researchers and foreign tourists visiting island resorts.

At the same time, it was to ensure the security and well-being of Sabahans who are users of the waters and those in the land area of ESSZone to facilitate monitoring and enforcement of boat movements as well as to given a sense of security to chalet operators and fishermen with the presence of security forces.

Based on information, he said the militant Abu Sayyaf group and those carrying out kidnaps for ransom, are still trying to carry such activities as well other cross-border criminal acts.

Omar said he had also empowered all districts police chiefs in ESSZone to issue permits to eligible applicants for the purposes of fishing and those with pressing needs to enter curfew areas. — Bernama