New Johor excos ‘my own team’, says newly-minted MB

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal insisted that the newly-installed executive council line-up is a team that he is comfortable working with. — Picture by Ben Tan

ISKANDAR PUTERI, April 24 — Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal today denied rumours that he and the newly-appointed state exco members were handpicked by Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

He clarified that the ten newly-installed exco members form a team that he is comfortable working with and denied that the selection was made by the Pagoh MP.

“This is my own team that will serve the people. There is no 'Team A' or 'Team B’.

“We are working with the civil servants to ensure that the people’s welfare is taken care of and also to improve the economy,” he said at an interview at the Johor Mentri Besar’s Office in Kota Iskandar today.

Dr Sahruddin was earlier asked about rumours circulating late yesterday that Muhyiddin had selected the new state exco members, effectively ignoring a decision ‘made at the very top’ that there was no need for a reshuffle of the state line-up.

He said that he and the new executive council line-up will strive to strike a balance between demands of the Federal and Johor governments.

He explained that Johor has its own customs and ways in getting things done.

“Johor is a special state. I realise the Johor Palace’s concern towards the state administration and also for Bangsa Johor.

“With that, I will take the approach to strengthen ties between the state and Putrajaya,” said Dr Sahruddin, who is Bukit Kepong assemblyman.

The 43-year old medical doctor added that in Johor, the royal institution and the people are inseparable.

He said it is clear that the royal institution is important to any planned development that will be carried out for the benefit of the people.

“This also is in-line with the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government’s wish that listens to the aspirations and hopes of the rakyat,” said Dr Sahruddin.

Yesterday, Malay Mail reported PPBM supreme council member Datuk A. Kadir Jasin as saying there was a ‘general understanding’ right up to the Cabinet level that there would not be a reshuffle of state excos even after Dr Sahruddin was sworn in as the new mentri besar last Sunday.

The veteran newsman also cleared the air about earlier rumours that the PPBM emergency meeting held two days ago was to discuss whether the Johor executive council line-up had input from the Johor Palace.

He said Prime Minister and PPBM chairman Dr Mahathir Mohamad will probably find out more from Dr Sahruddin later on.

On April 13, former Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian had told reporters that state ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar wanted a reshuffle of state exco members.

“During my audience, Tuanku had also expressed certain conditions, including a reshuffle of the state executive councillors as part of an agreement to appoint a new mentri besar,” he had said after presenting his resignation letter to the ruler.

Three new state executive members were sworn in before the Sultan Ibrahim at Istana Bukit Serene in Johor Baru on Monday morning.

They were Bukit Permai assemblyman Tosrin Jarvanthi and Tenang assemblyman Mohd Solihan Badri, both from PPBM and Jementah assemblyman Tan Chen Choon from DAP.

At the same ceremony, the Sultan Ibrahim also awarded Dr Sahruddin with a datukship.