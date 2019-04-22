Umno leader identifies Najib in court with ‘Malu apa bossku’

Johor Baru Umno division secretary Datuk Abu Talib Alias at the Kuala Lumpur High Court Complex April 22, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 — An Umno politician referred to Datuk Seri Najib Razak as “malu apa bossku” after he was asked to identify the former prime minister during the latter’s corruption trial.

Johor Baru Umno division secretary Abu Talib Alias, who is the 10th witness, was earlier asked to point out Najib in court by deputy public prosecutor Muhammad Saifuddin Hashim Musaimi during examination at the RM42 million SRC International Sdn Bhd trial.

“Is he here in court?” Muhammad Saifuddin asked.

“There he is,” Abu Talib responded, gesturing to Najib in the accused dock. “Malu apa bossku,”

The court burst into laughter briefly at Abu Talib’s use of Najib’s new slogan that means “Why the shame, boss?”

Datuk Seri Najib Razak arrives at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex April 22, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Earlier during examination, Abu Talib told the High Court he had received a RM300,000 cheque made out to Umno Johor Baru division at the Prime Minister's office (PMO) in 2015.

He said he was instructed to meet with Najib’s former private secretary, the late Datuk Azlin Alias, at the PMO after receiving a phone call.

“After I received the call, I informed then Johor Baru MP Tan Sri Shahrir Abdul Samad who then ordered me to collect the cheque.

“I remember it was a Friday (rest day in Johor) when the call came and I collected the cheque on Monday,” he told deputy public prosecutor Muhammad Saifuddin Hashim Musaimi.

Abu Talib disclosed that he had no knowledge of the cheque’s amount and was only told to collect it for the purpose of “programme fundings for the political party”.

Upon receiving the cheque, Abu Talib said he immediately deposited it at one of the Maybank branches in Putrajaya.

MORE TO COME