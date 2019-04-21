No reports of Malaysians hurt in Colombo bombings, says Wisma Putra

Sri Lankan security personnel keep watch outside the church premises following a blast at the St. Anthony’s Shrine in Kochchikade, Colombo on April 21, 2019. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 21 — The Foreign Ministry has confirmed that as of 1.30pm, no Malaysians were reported to be among those hurt in the deadly blasts in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

In a statement today, the ministry expressed Malaysia’s condemnation of the attack.

“Malaysia strongly condemns the attack and hopes that those responsible for this barbaric crime be brought to justice. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and families affected.

“As of 1.30 pm. (Malaysian time), no Malaysians were reported to be among the fatalities,” the statement read.

At least 138 people were killed and more than 400 wounded in the series of explosion that rocked Colombo 8.30am local time.

The places hit were Kochikade Church, Katuwapitiya Church, Shangri-La Hotel, Cinnamon Grand Hotel and a church in Batticaloa.

The Foreign Ministry has also advised Malaysians in the affected areas to be extra cautious and to monitor the latest developments from local news as well as local authorities.

It said the situation was closely monitored by the Malaysian High Commission in Colombo.

Sri Lankan officials have reported that nine foreigners were among the fatalities.