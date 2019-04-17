Fire Dept to halt search for missing runner, says minister

Zuraida Kamaruddin speaks to reporters at the Housing and Local Government Ministry in Putrajaya January 10, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, April 17 — The Fire and Rescue Department (FRD) is temporarily halting its search for Mohammad Ashraf Hassan, 29, who went missing while participating in the Gopeng Ultra Trail 2019 run on March 23 .

Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin said the department, which comes under her ministry, took the move to temporarily halt the search for the runner, more fondly known as Acap, due to calls from the locals.

She said in principle, the Perak FRD and the police who are involved in the search acceded to the calls by the locals but tripartite discussions were underway to decide on how long they should halt the mission.

"The locals asked the search personnel to leave the area temporarily and be given the time and space, about two or three days, to find the runner because they had successes in finding missing persons in the area in the past. However, the FRD will be on standby to extend assistance in case of emergencies,” she told reporters after visiting the command post for the search operation in Kampung Pintu Padang here yesterday.

Meanwhile, Mohamad Ashraf’s mother, Siti Maznah Khamis, 62, said his missing was a big test to the family and thanked all those tirelessly looking for him, describing them as unsung heroes.

"We are very grateful for all the assistance being given to us to find him. Where this will end only Allah knows, we will continue to pray for his safety,” she said. — Bernama