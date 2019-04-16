Najib: Under revised ECRL deal, KL-KB travel time almost as long as driving

Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak speaks to reporters outside the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex April 16, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — The revised East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) route will make rail travel from here to Kota Baru in Kelantan almost as long as car journeys, Datuk Seri Najib Razak said.

The former prime minister said the omission of the Titiwangsa Range tunnel through Bentong in the updated ECRL plans will add another hour or two to the trip.

He told reporters after the third day of his RM42 million SRC International Sdn Bhd corruption trial that his administration's plan to reduce the travel time to four hours on ECRL was now dashed.

MORE TO COME